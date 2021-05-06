Helsley (3-0) pitched a scoreless fifth inning, walking one while striking out one to earn the win Wednesday over the Mets.

Helsley picked up the win after relieving Kwang Hyun Kim in the fifth inning. The 26-year-old started the year off with a couple bad outings, but has allowed just one run over his last 11.1 innings in 11 appearances. He has three wins and a hold to go along with a 3.86 ERA.