Helsley picked up a save in a scoreless appearance against Colorado on Sunday. He walked one batter and recorded two outs.

Helsley came into the game after starter Adam Wainwright put two runners on base with one out in the ninth inning. He walked the first batter he saw but wiggled out of the bases-loaded threat with a double play to end the game. Helsley is sporting a 3.45 ERA with a 3-0 record and one save in 16 relief appearances.