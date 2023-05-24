Helsley recorded his sixth save of the season in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Reds, giving up one hit and two walks in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out one.

The right-hander threw only 14 of 27 pitches for strikes and loaded the bases with two outs before getting Jonathan India to ground out and end the game. Helsley is suddenly fighting to find the strike zone, issuing four free passes in his last four appearances, but on the season he still has a 3.00 ERA and 28:10 K:BB through 21 innings.