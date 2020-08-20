Helsley (illness) is expected to enter the second phase of the re-entry process for gaining clearance to resume baseball activities during the early portion of the team's upcoming 11-day, 12-game homestand, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The hard-throwing right-hander has reportedly dealt with a slight fever during his bout with coronavirus, but this latest report seems to imply Helsley could be on his way back to full health. The 26-year-old will have to produce two negative COVID-19 test results at least 24 hours apart in order to officially enter the second phase of the re-entry process, which includes a cardiac evaluation and an antibody blood test. Helsley made two appearances during which he fired 2.2 scoreless innings before the Cardinals' season was paused for over two weeks due to the team's COVID outbreak.