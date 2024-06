Helsley earned the save in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Astros, recording a pair of strikeouts in a perfect ninth inning.

Helsley's now delivered back-to-back scoreless innings, striking out four in that span, after allowing four runs in his previous three appearances. The 29-year-old Helsley is now the first in the majors to reach to 20-save mark. His ERA is down to 2.33 with a 1.07 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB across 27 innings this season.