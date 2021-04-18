Helsley (2-0) earned the win Saturday against the Phillies. He gave up one run on two hits while fanning three across 1.2 innings.

Helsley got off to a slow start this season, and while he saw the end of a four-game stretch where he didn't allow any runs, it's also fair to say he still got the job done to earn his second win of the campaign. He has given up one run or fewer in seven of his eight outings in 2021.