Helsley allowed an earned run on a solo home run and allowed one other hit and a walk across one inning in a win over the Reds on Tuesday.

The right-handed reliever was making his first appearance since July 29 after a bout with COVID-19 and an extended build-up period on the injured list. Helsley threw 15 pitches overall and surrendered a solo blast to Joey Votto, but some rust was to be expected after such a long layoff. Given the solid workload he logged Tuesday, Helsley should be ready for a steady role moving forward.