Helsley (1-0) was credited with the victory in a win over the Rockies on Sunday, striking out four while allowing an unearned run on a hit and a walk over 2.1 innings.

Helsley delivered a solid performance after relieving starter Michael Wacha with two outs in the fifth inning, allowing his only run on an error by outfielder Harrison Bader. The right-hander has given up one run in three straight appearances, but he's consistently worked multiple innings effectively and retains an impressive 2.35 ERA and 1.04 WHIP across 23 frames while averaging a strikeout per inning.