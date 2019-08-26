Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Grabs first win
Helsley (1-0) was credited with the victory in a win over the Rockies on Sunday, striking out four while allowing an unearned run on a hit and a walk over 2.1 innings.
Helsley delivered a solid performance after relieving starter Michael Wacha with two outs in the fifth inning, allowing his only run on an error by outfielder Harrison Bader. The right-hander has given up one run in three straight appearances, but he's consistently worked multiple innings effectively and retains an impressive 2.35 ERA and 1.04 WHIP across 23 frames while averaging a strikeout per inning.
More News
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Strong outing in long relief•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Recalled Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Likely returning to majors soon•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Sent back to minors•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Activated and optioned•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....