Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Heading to injured list
Helsley is expected to be placed on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement after exiting Wednesday's loss to the Marlins, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Helsley will be traveling with the team to New York to be examined by Dr. George Paletta, but that evaluation is expected to reveal that his throwing shoulder will need some time off. Helsley had thrown 13 pitches in the sixth inning before exiting and has seen his overall velocity take a dip, a red flag that was a harbinger of his shoulder issue. "It's not really painful, I just couldn't really get loose," said Helsley, who has a 3.48 ERA in seven big league appearances in 2019. "Obviously my velo was down a little bit, which always raises concerns. Take a couple days off and go from there."
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...