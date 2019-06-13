Helsley is expected to be placed on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement after exiting Wednesday's loss to the Marlins, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Helsley will be traveling with the team to New York to be examined by Dr. George Paletta, but that evaluation is expected to reveal that his throwing shoulder will need some time off. Helsley had thrown 13 pitches in the sixth inning before exiting and has seen his overall velocity take a dip, a red flag that was a harbinger of his shoulder issue. "It's not really painful, I just couldn't really get loose," said Helsley, who has a 3.48 ERA in seven big league appearances in 2019. "Obviously my velo was down a little bit, which always raises concerns. Take a couple days off and go from there."