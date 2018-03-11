Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Heads to minor-league camp
Helsley was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday.
Helsley's spring showing left much to be desired. The righty appeared in three games (4.2 innings) and gave up four runs. His control was lacking, as he allowed seven hits and pieced together a 2:4 K:BB. He'll likely open the year at Double-A Memphis or Triple-A Springfield.
