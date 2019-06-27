Helsley (shoulder) took the loss for Triple-A Memphis against Nashville on Wednesday, failing to record an out in the eighth inning while allowing four earned runs on a hit and three walks.

Helsley's first rehab assignment didn't exactly go as planned, to say the least. The 24-year-old right-hander immediately ran into trouble and ultimately got just five of 19 pitches into the strike zone. Helsley will look to put some distance between himself and Wednesday's meltdown and likely retake the mound for the Redbirds by this weekend.