Helsley (right shoulder impingement) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

He has been up and down between the majors and Triple-A this year, and logged a 3.48 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with 12 strikeouts in 10.1 innings as he adjusts to a new role as a reliever. Genesis Cabrera was summoned to take his spot in the bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories