Helsley, who remains on the 40-man roster while at Triple-A Memphis, is expected to return to the Cardinals before the end of the season, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Helsley was most recently sent down to the Redbirds after throwing two scoreless innings in relief against the Reds on July 20. He's subsequently started in both of his appearances since returning to Memphis, throwing 48 pitches over 2.1 innings on July 25 before logging another three frames and 35 pitches on Wednesday. Rogers reports Helsley could be an option as a spot starter if Michael Wacha struggles in his return to the rotation, or he could once again serve in the relief capacity he's generated a 2.92 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in across eight big-league appearances this season.