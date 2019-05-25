Helsley is slated to continue pitching out of the bullpen at Triple-A Memphis, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Helsley had a brief stay in the majors that ended Thursday, when he was optioned back to Memphis. The right-hander is expected to continue being used as a reliever with the Redbirds, with the organization planning to prioritize multi-inning appearances for him. Helsley has been solid at both the Triple-A and major-league levels this season, with the 24-year-old posting sub-4.00 ERAs with both the Redbirds and Cardinals.