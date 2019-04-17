Helsley made his MLB debut Tuesday in the Cardinals' 8-4 loss to the Brewers, working 2.1 innings in relief and giving up one run on one hit while striking out four.

The 24-year-old was thrown into the fire right away upon joining the Cardinals, as he entered the game with two outs and two runners on in the bottom of the fifth inning. On his sixth pitch, Helsley served up a three-run home run to Christian Yelich that effectively ended any hopes of a St. Louis comeback, but the right-hander recovered nicely, retiring the final seven batters he faced while racking up 10 swinging strikes. It's possible that Helsley's strong finish to the evening allows him to gain some traction as a multi-inning man out of the bullpen.