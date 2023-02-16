Helsley lost his arbitration case against the Cardinals and will make $2.15 million in 2023, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Helsley had asked for a $3 million salary in his first turn through arbitration eligibility. The right-hander registered a dominant 1.25 ERA with 94 strikeouts and 19 saves over 64.2 regular-season innings in 2022 before his sudden collapse in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Phillies. He is expected to serve as the primary closer in St. Louis throughout the upcoming campaign.