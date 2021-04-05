Helsley allowed four earned runs on two hits, two walks and a wild pitch over just one-third of an inning in a loss to the Reds on Sunday.

Sunday's nightmarish outing, which saw Helsley get just 12 of 26 pitches into the strike zone, was in contrast to a one-inning scoreless appearance Opening Day when he worked around three hits. The fact he's been very hittable over the first two outings is a bit concerning, however, considering Helsley also allowed a hit per inning in spring training and pitched to a 5.25 ERA while posting unsightly 6.0 BB/9 and 2.3 HR/9 ratios across his 12 appearances last season.