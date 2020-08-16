The Cardinals placed Helsley (illness) on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday.
Helsley and outfielders Austin Dean and Lane Thomas were removed from the active roster after all three were revealed to be among the several Cardinals players who recently tested positive for the coronavirus as part of a team-wide outbreak. With Helsley out indefinitely and Kwang-Hyun Kim having recently been moved to the rotation, the Cardinals' closing situation appears quite unsettled as the team resumes play this weekend. Andrew Miller recorded a save during one half of Saturday's doubleheader, but Giovanny Gallegos and Tyler Webb could also be part of the late-inning mix if manager Mike Shildt takes a committee approach to the closer's role.
