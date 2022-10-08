Helsley's MRI on his right middle finger came back clean Saturday, but he'll nevertheless be unavailable for Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Phillies, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Helsley initially suffered the injury while fielding a groundball in his final appearance of the regular season. He didn't look like himself in Game 1 against the Phillies on Friday, losing the plate and throwing less than half of his 33 pitches for strikes while allowing four earned runs before his exit. While he's seemingly escaped a serious injury, that kind of workload will still keep him from pitching again for at least one day.