Helsley earned a save against the Athletics on Monday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning of work.

Helsley had no trouble slamming the door on Oakland in the bottom of the ninth frame, retiring the side on just 10 pitches, four of which were swinging strikes. After blowing his first save chance of the campaign against the Dodgers on March 30, the right-hander has been successful on each of his subsequent six attempts, and he's held the opponent scoreless in seven of his past eight outings. On the season, Helsley has an impressive 11:1 K:BB over nine innings.