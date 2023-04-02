Helsley gave up two hits and struck out two over 1.2 scoreless innings Saturday to record his first save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Blue Jays.

After blowing his first save chance of the year Thursday, Helsley was called upon to quell a Toronto rally in the top of the eighth, then stayed in the game and created a jam of his own in the ninth before escaping. The right-hander is coming off an outstanding 2022 in which he recorded 19 saves, and with Giovanny Gallegos (back) currently unavailable, Helsley doesn't have much competition for ninth-inning work even if he does continue to run into trouble.