Helsley walked two batters without allowing a run in two-thirds of an inning to record his first save of the season during a 6-5 win over the Pirates in the first game of Friday's doubleheader.

Alex Reyes got the first out of the seventh inning before handing the ball to Helsley, who loaded the bases with two outs thanks to a Paul DeJong error sandwiched between the free passes. The right-hander was then able to escape the jam by getting John Ryan Murphy to fly out to end the game. Helsley has not pitched well at all since coming off the COVID-19 list, posting an 11.81 ERA, 2.63 WHIP and 2:6 K:BB through 5.1 innings while going 1-for-3 on save chances, but he will apparently remain in the high-leverage mix for manager Mike Shildt.