Helsley pitched 1.1 perfect innings and struck out two to earn the save in Monday's 1-0 win over the Brewers.

Helsley's last six outings have come in three pairs of back-to-back days. He's gone 8.1 innings without allowing a run since returning from a forearm injury, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out 12 in that span. The closer is up to 12 saves, two holds and four blown saves while pitching to a 2.43 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 45:14 K:BB through 33.1 innings this season.