Helsley earned a save against the Pirates on Monday, allowing two hits and striking out two batters in one scoreless inning.

Helsley entered in the ninth frame with St. Louis up by three runs, and he allowed the tying run to come up to the plate by allowing two singles. However, the veteran right-hander got Bryan Reynolds to strike out looking to escape the threat and notch the save. Helsley had just three saves and two blown saves in April, but he's off to a nice beginning of May with two saves through the first five days of the month.