Helsley has fired two scoreless innings across his first two Grapefruit League appearances, allowing no hits, two walks and recording three strikeouts.

Helsley drew a ninth-inning assignment in a tie with the Marlins on Monday after debuting with a seventh-inning appearance against the Astros on Thursday. Helsley went into the 2020 season with the potential to close out some games in the absence of Jordan Hicks, but he ultimately went just 1-for-3 in save opportunities across 12 appearances. The hard-throwing right-hander is likely ticketed for seventh- and eighth-inning work in 2021, even if Hicks isn't ready to take on the full-time closers role right from the start of the season.