Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Progressing through throwing program
Helsley (shoulder) is progressing through his throwing program and expected back in a minor-league starting rotation soon, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Helsley has been sidelined since June 9 with what was termed "shoulder fatigue". He'd gone 5-3 with a 4.12 ERA over 12 minor-league starts in 2018, which included a 2-1 mark during his brief time with Triple-A Memphis. It remains to be seen whether Helsley will immediately return to the Redbirds, or whether he'll be eased back into action with Double-A Springfield, where he began the season.
