Helsley (shoulder) was added to the Cardinals' 40-man roster Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

This move ensures that the 24-year-old right-hander will be protected from being taken in the Rule 5 draft. Helsley was hindered by a shoulder injury last year, but he has a 3.77 ERA and a 39:12 K:BB in 31 frames against Triple-A competition over the last two seasons. With as much time as he missed in 2018, he likely won't start the season in the majors, but he could find his way to St. Louis if he can maintain his nice K:BB numbers at Memphis.

