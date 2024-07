Helsley struck out two batters in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save over Cincinnati on Sunday.

Helsley efficiently rolled through the Reds' 2-3-4 hitters with just 10 pitches. He continues to extend his MLB save lead and he became the first pitcher of the 2024 season to reach 30. He's converted those 30 saves consecutively after blowing his first opportunity of the year March 30. Helsley is sporting a 2.61 ERA with a 46:16 K:BB through 38 innings.