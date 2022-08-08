Helsley picked up the save Sunday against the Yankees. He allowed one run on one hit and zero walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings.

Helsely entered the game with two outs in the eighth inning and had little trouble recording the out. DJ LeMahieu tagged him for a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning, but Helsley set down the other three batters he faced to record the four-out save, his 11th on the season. The 28-year-old reliever now sports an incredible 0.79 ERA to go with a 0.64 WHIP.