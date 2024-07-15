Helsley was replaced Monday on the National League All-Star Game roster with Nationals reliever Kyle Finnegan.

Per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Helsley said that he wasn't likely to pitch in Tuesday's All-Star Game and instead wished to get rest over the All-Star break. The 29-year-old closer confirmed he was healthy and is merely monitoring his workload, having already appeared in 41 games and thrown 42 innings this season. Helsley's career high in appearances is 54, and he hasn't pitched more than 64.2 innings in any individual season.