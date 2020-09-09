Helsley, who surrendered two earned runs on two hits over an inning while recording a strikeout in the first game of a doubleheader against the Twins on Tuesday, now has a 10.80 ERA across 3.1 innings in his first three appearances since returning from the COVID-19 injured list.

Helsley had opened the season with a pair of perfect appearances before he and the Cardinals' season were both sidelined due to the team's coronavirus outbreak. The hard-throwing right-hander's struggles since his return underscore the notion the month-plus layoff particularly affected him; Helsley came into the season riding high off an impressive rookie campaign during which he posted a 2.95 ERA and didn't give up an earned run in more than two consecutive appearances over 36.2 innings.