Helsley (2-0) racked up 10 strikeouts and allowed an unearned run on three hits and a walk over seven innings in Triple-A Memphis' win over Colorado Springs on Monday.

Helsley was arguably even more impressive than in his previous outing, when he'd mowed down nine hitters over seven innings against Oklahoma City. The 23-year-old right-hander now sports a 5-2 record, 3.34 ERA and 72:23 K:BB and .179 BAA over 62 innings. While he looks destined to remain with the Redbirds for the foreseeable future, Helsley may be hard to keep on the farm over the long haul if he continues to dominate in similar fashion.