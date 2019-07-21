Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Sent back to minors
Helsley was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
He threw two scoreless innings of relief in Saturday's game, but the Cardinals will opt to churn the last bullpen spot, bringing up Tyler Webb in a corresponding move. We should see Helsley back up in the majors again when the team has need of a fresh reliever.
More News
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Activated and optioned•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Bounces back in second rehab outing•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Hit hard in first rehab appearance•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Rehab beginning Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Takes another step•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...