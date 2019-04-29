Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Sent to minors
The Cardinals optioned Helsley to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
The hard-throwing Helsley showed some promise in a relief role during his first taste of the majors, giving up two home runs while otherwise conceding just one hit in 6.1 innings spanning three appearances. Despite Helsley's success in that capacity, the Cardinals apparently haven't abandoned the idea of developing him as a starter, so he'll head back to Memphis to continue receiving regulars turns as a member of the rotation.
