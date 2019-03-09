Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Sent to minors
Helsley was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.
Helsley was protect from the Rule 5 draft in November and could make his debut at some point this season. For now, he'll return to the highest level of the minors, where he posted a 3.71 ERA in five starts last year.
