Helsley (illness) is set to throw live batting practice at some point over the weekend, the Associated Press reports.
The right-hander continues to make his way toward activation after having conquered coronavirus infection earlier in August. Helsley has been throwing regularly for several days, and the step of facing live hitters could be the final benchmark for Helsley to come off the COVID-19 injured list.
