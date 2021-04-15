Helsley has an unblemished ERA and 5:2 K:BB across the 4.2 innings covering his last four appearances.
The solid stretch includes a one-inning outing against the Nationals on Wednesday, his fourth straight without allowing a run. The sample represents a strong rebound for Helsley, who opened the season giving up five earned runs on seven hits and four walks across the 2.2 innings encompassing his first three appearances.
More News
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Mixed start to '21•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Perfect through pair of appearances•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Notches first save•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Takes loss, blown save Monday•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Candidate for save chances•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Scuffling since return to action•