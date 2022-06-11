Helsley struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 2-0 win over the Reds.

The Cardinals went ahead 2-0 in the first inning, and Helsley was able to protect that lead in the ninth for his fourth save of the season. The right-hander has logged 5.2 scoreless innings in his last four appearances, though he has a blown save in that span for allowing inherited runners to score last Saturday. The 27-year-old has been excellent this year with a 0.39 ERA, 0.51 WHIP, 32:6 K:BB, four holds and a 2-0 record through 19 appearances across 23.1 innings. Giovanny Gallegos allowed three walks in a scoreless eighth inning for the hold Friday -- he and Helsley should continue to be the top candidates for closing duties.