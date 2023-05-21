Helsley (2-2) allowed two runs on three hits and struck out two over one inning, earning the win Saturday over the Dodgers.

Helsley also hit a batter in the eighth inning, but he was able to work around that. He ran into trouble in the ninth, but Giovanny Gallegos was able to close out the contest. Helsley's no stranger to getting more than three outs in an appearance, so it wasn't a surprise to see him begin the ninth. His scoreless streak came to an end at 8.1 innings, and he now has a 3.38 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB through 18.2 innings on the year. He's converted five of his eight save chances and added two holds.