Helsley pitched a clean ninth inning with three strikeouts to earn the save in a 5-3 win over the Marlins on Tuesday.

Helsley was dominant when called in to protect a two-run lead in the ninth. He fanned Garrett Cooper and Avisail Garcia with high-90s four-seamers and Jesus Aguilar with a nasty 79 mph curveball. The power pitcher continues to hold up his end of the closer tandem with Giovanny Gallegos and now has six saves on the season to go along with an elite 12.7 K/9 rate.