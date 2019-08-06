Helsley fired three scoreless innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Monday, allowing a hit and four walks while recording two strikeouts.

Helsley was just recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday for yet another big-league stint, and manager Mike Shildt put him right to work in order to preserve some of his other bullpen arms. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Helsley hasn't been ruled out by Shildt as a possible opener candidate if the Cardinals occasionally deploy a "bullpen day" strategy down the stretch, as the right-hander has been serving as a starter with the Redbirds to prep for a multi-inning role in the majors akin to the one he filled Monday.