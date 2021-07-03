Helsley, who fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning during which he allowed a hit and a walk in a win over the Rockies on Friday, now owns a 1.69 ERA across the 5.1 innings covering his last six appearances.

The right-hander has also had some control issues, as he's handed out five free passes during that span. Nevertheless, Helsley has largely bounced back from a rough stretch during the latter half of May, as he's now coaxed his ERA down from the season-high 6.85 figure it reached on June 5 to 5.18.