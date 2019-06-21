Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Takes another step
Helsley (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Thursday and will throw either a live batting practice or simulated game Sunday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. "Feeling better," Helsley said. "Moving in the right direction. The bullpen felt good today, but I'm trying to take it easy and not rush back too quick."
Helsley was cleared to resume throwing Monday and is apparently still getting along in his recovery without setbacks. The right-hander's activity Sunday will help determine the next steps in his rehabilitation process, with at least one minor-league rehab game a possibility.
