Helsley (2-3) allowed an unearned run and walked one while striking out three over 1.1 innings, taking the extra-inning loss Monday versus the Reds.

Helsley did his part to keep the game tied in the ninth inning, but a walk and a wild pitch put runners on the corners in the 10th. Nick Senzel then delivered a sacrifice fly for the walk-off win. This was the fourth time in 17 appearances that Helsley has given up a run, though the other three instances saw him yield multiple runs. He has a 3.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB while adding five saves, two holds and three blown saves through 20 innings.