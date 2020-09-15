Helsley (1-1) took the loss and a blown save in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Brewers, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk across one-third of an inning. He struck out one.

With Giovanny Gallegos (groin) on the injured list, Helsley was called upon to try and pick up the save after the Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the eighth. He walked Avisail Garcia to start the frame before bouncing back to strike out of Christian Yelich. He was pulled a batter later after allowing a game-tying double to Ryan Braun and was ultimately charged with another run on Keston Hiura's sacrifice fly. Given Helsley's inability to shut the door Monday, it would not be surprising to see manager Mike Shildt go in a different direction next time the Cardinals come across a save chance.