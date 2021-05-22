Helsley (3-2) was charged with the loss to the Cubs on Friday, allowing two earned runs on two hits, two walks and a wild pitch over an inning. He struck out two.

Helsley's busy final line underscores how much he scuffled during his one frame, as he labored through 25 pitches to get three outs in the seventh. The struggling reliever failed to protect a 2-2 tie and allowed multiple earned runs for the second time in four appearances. The 26-year-old now sports a bloated 5.59 ERA and 1.60 WHIP following his recent struggles.