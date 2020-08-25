Helsley (illness) threw a side session Monday and could potentially throw live batting practice Tuesday, Richard Justice of MLB.com reports.
Helsley continues to make good progress toward an eventual return, and he could take another important step very quickly according to Justice's report. The right-hander's level of activity Tuesday will be determined by how well Helsley recovers from Monday's session, with manager Mike Shildt remarking the team will "continue to work on the timeline" with respect to the reliever's return to action.
