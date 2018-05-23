Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Whiffs nine in Tuesday's start
Helsley covered seven innings and gave up two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out nine for Triple-A Memphis in the affiliate's 10-3 loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
After getting through a bumpy first inning, Helsley was electric the rest of the way, retiring the final 20 batters he faced on the evening. The 23-year-old has now covered at least six innings in all but one of his last seven starts and maintains a 3.76 ERA and 62:22 K:BB across 55 innings between Memphis and Double-A Springfield this season. The Cardinals' strong organizational starting pitching depth will likely prevent Helsley from getting a look in the big-league rotation in 2018 barring a rash of injuries, but the hard-throwing righty could be called up to provide a boost to the St. Louis bullpen at some point in the second half.
