Helsley struck out four batters in two perfect innings to earn the save in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Helsley was efficient, throwing 14 of 18 pitches for strikes. It was a little intriguing that manager Oli Marmol stuck with Helsley for a second inning even though Giovanny Gallegos hasn't pitched since a four-run meltdown for a blown save April 25. For his part, Helsley has allowed just one hit while piling up 16 strikeouts in 8.1 innings in a high-leverage role. The hard-throwing right-hander has also logged three holds in addition to the save he earned Sunday.