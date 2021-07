The Cardinals have selected Holgate with the 70th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A power-hitting left-handed outfielder, Holgate slashed .344/.419/.549 during his junior season at Arizona. Holgate particularly impressed scouts with his all-fields power and his ability to handle off-speed pitches. His below-average speed and defense means that his movement through the minor leagues will hinge almost entirely on his continued success at the plate.